The last reunion of USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) shipmates for all ship’s company and Navy and Marine Corps personnel who were on board, Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Call: Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317; email: [email protected]; or go to: ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net.

Army 2nd Infantry Division, 98th annual national reunion, Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Arizona. Email Bob Haynes at [email protected] or call (224) 225-1202.

Army Reserve 76th Division, 3rd Battalion, 304th Regiment reunion, or any other unit designations that followed, are welcome to attend, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Monmouth Fish & Game Club, 347 Route 202, Monmouth. Potluck meal to be served. No registration required; just show up. Contact: Ray Ronan at [email protected]

Bridgton Academy 36th Annual Picnic, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3, Crystal Lake Park, Harrison. Alumni and friends to meet at the gazebo. Please bring a picnic lunch and a lawn chair. Dessert will be served. For more details, call Sarah Leroy at 647-3322, ext. 1213, or email [email protected]

Deering High School class of 1963, reunion, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5, at DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $40 per person covers cost of meal and venue. Donations welcome. To reserve a seat, send a check to: DHS ’63 Reunion, 56 Pya Road, Portland, ME 04103.

Portland High School classes of 1950, 1951, reunion, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Registration required by Aug. 31. Class of 1950 contacts are Patricia LaPierre Bickford at 772-4464 and Rose Valente Carter at 775-2416. Class of 1951 contacts are Tina Colello Mortimer at 781-3562 and Leon Strout at 797-7830.

Portland High School class of 1955, reunion, noon, Sept. 21, Bruno’s Restaurant, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. Ordering off the menu. Reservations required before Sunday, Sept. 1 by calling Lorraine Libby at 873-6339 or Joan Bartlett at 797-3260.

Scarborough High School class of 1952, 67th reunion, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Clambake, 354 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Ordering off the menu. Other Scarborough High School alumni welcome to attend. Contact is Elvina Williams at 883-4491.

Thornton Academy class of 1969, reunion, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Biddeford-Saco Country Club, 101 Old Orchard Road, Saco. Cost is $25. For more details or to RSVP by Wednesday, contact Meredith Searle Roberts at [email protected]

Westbrook High School class of 1952, reunion, 11 a.m. Sept. 6, Joseph’s by the Sea, 55 W. Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach. Beginning with a social hour, followed by a noon luncheon. $32 per person includes meal. RSVP by Aug. 31 to Jean Thomas at 797-7873. Alumni from other WHS classes welcome to attend.

Westbrook High School class of 1969, reunion, 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. Event includes a social hour, followed by entertainment, dinner and dancing. Cost is $50 per person. RSVP this week to Rita Griffin, 26 Stillwater Drive, Unit 18, Westbrook, ME 04092 or email: [email protected]

