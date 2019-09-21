PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Jets (0-2) at Patriots

(2-0), 1 p.m.

Television: CBS

Spread: Patriots by 22 1/2

Outlook: The poster child for NFL quarterback upheaval, Adam Gase’s Jets are down to third-stringer Luke Falk vs. Tom Brady. Did I mention New England has won 17 in a row at home?

Prediction: Patriots, 41-6

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ravens (2-0) at Chiefs

(2-0), 1 p.m.

Spread: Chiefs by 6

Outlook: Not only is it Week 3’s only battle of unbeatens – it’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson and the merry prospect of a conga line of touchdowns. Mahomes at Arrowhead might not be Tom Brady at Foxborough in terms of mortal locks, but it’s close.

Prediction: Chiefs, 42-31.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Giants (0-2) at Buccaneers

(1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers by 61/2

Outlook: Eli Manning’s career rests in a casket of mothballs as rookie Daniel Jones takes over at QB. It isn’t that I see Jones as all that heroic. It’s more that I don’t trust Jameis Winston or the Bucs to not mess this up. Oh, and the Giants have beaten Tampa in six of the last seven meetings.

Prediction: Giants, 27-23.

OTHER GAMES

• At Cowboys (2-0, -21 1/2) over Dolphins (0-2), 38-7: Now the Dolphins are getting an outrageous 21 1/2 points at Dallas. The 0-16 talk is silly. I still see the Dolphins having a chance to win four or five games. But this is not one of them.

• At Bills (2-0, -6) over Bengals (0-2), 24-16: Not sure the Bills are all that, but I don’t see the Bengals as the foe to prove it. Cincinnati looked awful vs. the Niners last week and is on a 1-9 skid.

• At Eagles (1-1, -6 1/2) over Lions (1-0-1), 27-23: Philly has become a notorious slow starter, so the Lions need to jump out quick for a shot here. Carson Wentz hasn’t looked great thus far, so I’m hunching the Lions, getting this many points.

• At Vikings (1-1, -9 1/2) over Raiders (1-1), 34-16: Minnesota doomed itself with four turnovers vs. the Packers last week, but Kirk Cousins should enjoy a nice rebound game vs. Jon Gruden’s generous pass defense.

• At Colts (1-1, -1) over Falcons (1-1), 23-20: With RB Marlon Mack and WR T.Y. Hilton both expected to play despite being questionable, I like the Colts at home. I see a letdown by the erratic Falcons after last week’s big win over the Eagles.

• At Packers (2-0, -7 1/2) over Broncos (0-2), 28-14: Joe Flacco and the Broncos’ supposedly vaunted defense have disappointed.

• At Cardinals (0-1-1, off board) over Panthers (0-2), 23-18: This game was off betting boards because of the foot/ankle injury that has Panthers QB Cam Newton very iffy. Carolina otherwise would be a 21/2-point road favorite, but I would fancy a Cardinals upset even if Newton played.

• At 49ers (2-0, -6 1/2) over Steelers (0-2), 19-17: I decline to overestimate the Niners and refuse to write off Pittsburgh even though Ben Roethlisberger is lost for the season and the step down to Mason Rudolph is sharp. The Niners get their first 3-0 breakout since 1998, but I like the Steelers with the points.

• At Seahawks (2-0, -4) over Saints (1-1), 27-17: Sean Payton hinted that Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill both could see action to replace QB Drew Brees. Even with Brees, topping a hot Russell Wilson at home would have been a big ask.

• At Chargers (1-1, -3 1/2) over Texans (1-1), 34-31: Premier wideouts DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Keenan Allen (knee) are questionable, but both should play, meaning a shootout seems in store.

• Rams (2-0, -3) over At Browns (1-1), 27-23: QBs are dropping all over the league, but Jared Goff vs. Baker Mayfield fills a marquee nicely. The Browns tempt as home dogs, but they have 27 penalties in two games.

• Bears (1-1, -4) over At Washington (0-2), 20-17: The biggest challenge in this game? To see how the Monday night booth talks up Mitchell Trubisky vs. Case Keenum as must-watch TV. Give Washington an upset shot, but count on the Bears’ defense to steer a low-scoring affair.

Last week: 11-5, overall, 8-8 vs. spread

Season: 19-12-1, 14-18

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous