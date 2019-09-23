It may be fall, but it feels an awful lot like summer.

The temperature in Portland hit 88 degrees at 2 p.m. Monday, breaking a previous high temperature record for Sept. 23 set in 1941, according to the National Weather Service. And if the temperature doesn’t drop below 68 degrees before midnight Monday, Maine will tie another record for the highest low temperature on record for the date.

The average temperature in Portland for Sept. 23 is 67 degrees. The low temperature on Monday morning only dropped to 68 degrees.

“We didn’t even drop below what would have been the average high today,” said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Schroeter said it is expected to be in the mid-70s on Tuesday and stay in that range for the next week.

“It looks like the whole week will be above normal temperature-wise,” he said.

In addition to a record-setting temperature Monday, this September is also notable because of the lack of rain. So far this month, Portland has received 0.16 inches of rain, well below the average of 2.4 inches.

A cold front to the west that will slowly move through the area is expected to bring a quarter-inch or less of rain to the area Monday night.

