Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) Deering
4) South Portland
5) Cheverus
6) Freeport
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Freeport
5) South Portland
6) Greely
Girls’ soccer
1) Scarborough
2) Cheverus
3) Yarmouth
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) Freeport
6) Falmouth
Field hockey
1) Scarborough
2) Freeport
3) Cheverus
4) Falmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
U.K.’s Johnson denies any wrongdoing in ties with U.S. tech exec
-
Boston Red Sox
Bullpen costs Rodriguez 20th win, Sox win in ninth
-
Nation & World
China’s Communist Party to celebrate 70 years in power
-
Nation & World
More violence grips Hong Kong ahead of China’s National Day
-
News
Suspicious package at South Portland rail yard causes Amtrak Downeaster delay