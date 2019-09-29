Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Football

1) Scarborough

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Deering

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Freeport

Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Falmouth

3) Scarborough

4) Freeport

5) South Portland

6) Greely

Girls’ soccer

1) Scarborough

2) Cheverus

3) Yarmouth

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Freeport

6) Falmouth

Field hockey

1) Scarborough

2) Freeport

3) Cheverus

4) Falmouth

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Yarmouth

Volleyball

1) Falmouth

2) Yarmouth

3) Scarborough

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) South Portland

6) Cheverus

