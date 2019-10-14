St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Walker Kenneth Adams, born Sept. 26 to Tawny Wilson and Joe Adams of Hebron. Grandparents are Keith Wilson, Tammy Frechette, Pamela Strout and Pete Adams.

Orion Toro, born Sept. 29 to Henry Toro Alvarez and Marian Renee Le Doux of South Paris. Grandparents are Henry Toro Lopez and Floralba Alvarez of El Carmelo, Valle Del Cluca, and Jeffrey LeDoux and Suzanne LeDoux of Wilton.

Maine Medical Center

Emily Teresa Johanning, born Aug. 25 to Jill and Michael Johanning of Westbrook. Grandparents are John and Norma Simpson of Portland and Ken and Gladys Johanning of Westerville, Ohio.

Mid Coast Hospital

William Rowan Walsh, born Sept. 26 to William Benjamin Walsh and Erika Marie Nyhus of Brunswick. Grandparents are Bruce and Susan Nyhus of Vista, California, and William and Nancy Walsh of Trumbull, Connecticut.

Eben Richard Carrier, born Sept. 26 to Christopher Richard Carrier and Britni Leigh Baker of Harpswell. Grandparents are Darin and Trisha Baker, Kirk and Dana Asselyn and Dorothy and Richard Carrier.

Orion Windsand Lopez, born Sept. 26 to Kaija (Fellman) and Noly Lopez of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Donna and Robert Fellman of Vienna and Lillian and Manuel Lopez of Portland.

Magnolia Marie Katherine Poulin, born Sept. 29 to Chris Poulin and Evangeline Margaritis of Jefferson.

Anna Mabel Isafamba, born Oct. 2 to Kourtney Lynn and Narcisse Bomanga Isafamba of Bowdoinham.

