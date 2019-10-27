Our final regular poll for field hockey and final regular season polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Oct. 26 and were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Field hockey
1) Freeport
2) Cheverus
3) Falmouth
4) Scarborough
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
Football
1) Scarborough
2) South Portland
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Freeport
5) Cheverus
6) Yarmouth
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Greely
3) Portland
4) Falmouth
5) Waynflete
6) Scarborough
Girls’ soccer
1) Cheverus
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) Portland
4) Yarmouth
5) Scarborough
6) Freeport
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Gardening is really time spent hauling stuff around
-
Politics
Follow the Money in Maine’s Senate race: See who is contributing to Susan Collins
-
Columns
The Maine Millennial: Ancient rhythms in control when the lights go out
-
Columns
Maine Observer: My Maine garden and I are both getting ready for winter
-
Arts Review
A comedy about Nazis that’s actually funny?