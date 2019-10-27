Our final regular poll for field hockey and final regular season polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Oct. 26 and were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Field hockey

1) Freeport

2) Cheverus

3) Falmouth

4) Scarborough

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Yarmouth

Football

1) Scarborough

2) South Portland

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Freeport

5) Cheverus

6) Yarmouth

Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Greely

3) Portland

4) Falmouth

5) Waynflete

6) Scarborough

Girls’ soccer

1) Cheverus

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Portland

4) Yarmouth

5) Scarborough

6) Freeport

Volleyball

1) Falmouth

2) Yarmouth

3) Scarborough

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) South Portland

6) Cheverus

