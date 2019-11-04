SACO

A one day Boating Safety Course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Saco Central Fire Station, at 271 North St., Route 112.

This course is approved in all states that require boater education. The information being taught is designed to train individuals in safe boating practices on inland and coastal waters. Topics include boat selection, navigation rules, legal requirements, equipment, emergency procedures and trailering and is New Hampshire state certified.

The cost is $45 for first responders book fee only.

For more details or to reserve a sport, (207) 283-4601.

KENNEBUNK

The Brick Store Museum and the American Legion Webber-Lefebvre Post No. 74 have collaborated on a museum exhibition to run through Dec. 31 honoring the American Legion’s 100th anniversary. The exhibit displays various artifacts, historical documents, photos and military uniforms on loan from the Post and its members; and asks for visitors to share their own memories of the Legion.

A special gathering is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum, at 117 Main St., to celebrate the anniversary and local veterans. This event will be free and open to the public, as well as regional veterans, to celebrate their service and talk with Legion members. Food and beverages generously supplied by local businesses and neighbors.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. The Webber-Lefebvre, Post #74 supports local community and veterans’ programs such as funding a scholarship program for Kennebunk High School seniors, placing flags on veterans’ graves, donating to local charities and organizing Memorial Day activities.

A recent law changed the eligibility criteria for joining the American Legion to anyone who has served at least one day of active military service from Dec. 7, 1941 to the present.

For more details, go to www.brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802.

YORK

Mount Agamenticus conservation coordinator Robin Kerr will be a guest speaker for York Public Library’s “Who Are the People in Our Neighborhood” series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Long Sands Road.

Robin began her conservation career at UNE where she graduated with a degree in Environmental Science. She went on to work with the U.S. Geological Service in Nevada assisting a desert tortoise habitat assessment as a research aid thru the Student Conservation Association. She continued with USGS as a biological technician for many seasons specializing in recovery efforts of the endangered black footed ferret in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. And, she worked with the National Park Service at Cape Canaveral National Seashore specializing in sea turtle protection. She returned to her old stomping grounds working as a forest technician with the USFWS at Rachel Carson NWR in her home town of Wells.

All are welcome to attend. For more details, call 363-2818 or to to www.york.lib.me.us.

BATH

Midcoast Humane will host its Second Annual Shelter-bration from 6 to 9 p.m Thursday at the Maine Maritime Museum at 243 Washington St.

The evening will be an opportunity for shelter supporters and friends to enjoy catered food and drink, and to celebrate the organization’s successes from the past year.

Midcoast Humane supporter Jim Bleikamp, owner and president of Radio Midcoast WCME, will emcee the event. Bleikamp hosts a weekly “Creature Feature” segment on his morning radio show, highlighting animals that are up for adoption at Midcoast Humane and sharing updates from the community and the shelter.

Catered light fare will be provided by 111 Maine. There will be a cash bar, sponsored by Footbridge Brewery and Cellar Door Winery, as well as a wine toss, beer pull, and mystery prize board. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per pair and may be purchased at midcoasthumane.org/shelterbration or by calling 449-1366, ext. 110.

WELLS

Registered Dietitian Lacey Bouchard will head the talk “Happy and Healthy Holiday” at 2 p.m. Friday at the Wells Public Library at visit the library at 1434 Post Road.

Bouchard will speak on how individuals and families can stay on track with their health goals throughout the coming months. She will teach attendees how they can have holiday cheer without the guilt!

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of Wells Library.

For more information, please contact Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

