Denise Boyce and Ross Little peel apples and mix ingredients at the annual Pies for Preble event at The First Congregational Church in South Portland on Tuesday. Volunteers were hoping to surpass the 60 pies they made last year and bring 70 pies to the Preble Street Resource Center in Portland to help feed the homeless on Thanksgiving.
