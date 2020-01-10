Brian Dumas

Brian Keith Dumas liked to seize the day so completely that as a young man he vowed he’d be dead by 30. Instead, he made it another 21 years, becoming a beloved husband and devoted father and making everyone around him laugh until the very end.

“If there’s one word that will come to mind whenever I think of him,” one friend said, “it will certainly be ‘joy.’”

Brian died, with family by his side, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, following a 14-month battle with cancer. He was born in Biddeford on Oct. 17, 1968, son to Richard G. Dumas and Laurette E. (Bald) Dumas.

Brian was an avid Yankees and Dolphins fan, teams probably chosen expressly to rile all his friends and family who were Red Sox and Patriots fans. He was at his happiest sparring humorously with those around him, and he kept everyone laughing.

But Brian’s sharp humor and antics were always combined with great sweetness and generosity. Friends and family appreciated his thoughtfulness and the way he was always ready to help anyone out.

“He was at the center of a great time no matter where he was,” a friend said, and he never wanted to leave the party.

A fixture at his children’s soccer and lacrosse games and swim meets, Brian’s bellowing of “Let’s Go Blue” will continue to echo over the Kennebunk fields. Whether he was playing golf, snowmobiling, fishing, downhill skiing, or boating, Brian loved being outdoors with friends and family.

Brian studied at Southern Maine Technical College in 1988 and worked for E. R. Warren before he went on to work for 25 years in the telecommunications industry for all of the major carriers, managing cell tower construction across New England. Most recently he was Construction Project Manager at Structure Consulting Group, based in Arlington, Massachusetts. But family teased him that he spent most of his work time on the golf course.

Brian is survived by his wife, Isabel Dumas; children, Tyler, Leah, and Sydney Dumas; his mother, Laurette Dumas; brother David Dumas and wife Libby; brother Wayne Dumas and wife Cheryl; brother Gary Dumas and partner Raina Bryant; sister Lisa Dumas VanDeinse and husband Bill; sister Donna Dumas Hyde and husband Steve, all of Kennebunk; sister Brenda Dumas Court and partner Mike Wood of Arundel; brother Steven Dumas and wife Sally Dumas of Lyman; 19 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; a great-great-nephew; and more friends than can be counted.

A memorial mass was held at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Should Friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to a charity that Brian wholeheartedly supported: Chelsea’s Chance, C/O Saco Valley Credit Union, PO Box 740, Saco, ME 04072.

