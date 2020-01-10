LYMAN – Timothy A. Ricker, 77, beloved husband and father, died at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford on Jan. 8, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia.

Mr. Ricker was born on July 6, 1942 in Sanford, the son of Cecil J. and Sarah W. (Hammond) Ricker. He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1960 and served in the Air National Guard.

In 1963, Tim married his soulmate and wife, Joanne Lizotte and made their home in Lyman; where Tim worked as a potato farmer and enjoyed other careers following the farm closing in 1985.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne Ricker of Lyman; his three children, Amy M. Fitzpatrick of Bath, Edward C. Ricker and Daniel A. Ricker, both of Lyman; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and his two sisters, Sandra L. Caron of Gloucester, Va. and Margaret S. Quilty of Natick, Mass.

Mr. Ricker was predeceased by his parents.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

A private ceremony will be held in the future for the immediate family.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

Goodwin’s Mills Firefighter Relief Assoc.

Attn: Treasurer

P.O. Box 284

Alfred, ME 04002

