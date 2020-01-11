SACO – Laura Ouellette, 99, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born Feb. 8, 1920, in Wallagrass, daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Guimond) Belanger, and was educated in Wallagrass schools. In 1936 she married Dowrence Ouellette in Eagle Lake. The came here in the early 1940sLaura was a stitcher for more than 25 years, working at Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk, and Herman Shoe in Scarborough. She loved knitting, donating her mittens to schools and churches; she was an avid reader and puzzle maker whose favorite time was spent with her family.She was predeceased by her husband, Dowrence Ouellette in 1984; a daughter, Doris Desmond; her grandson; Wayne Collins; and her six siblings. She is survived by two sons, Norman Ouellette and wife Dorothy of Scarborough, Roger Ouellette and wife Bonnie of Saco, daughter, Mona Meserve and her husband Alton “Whitey” of Hollis; six grandchildren, Michael Meserve Sr., Brian Meserve, Mark Ouellette, Kelley Tukey, Todd Ouellette, and Laurie Souliere; as well as 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A funeral service will follow at noon in the Hope Chapel. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St. in Saco. To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura’s memory may be made toHospice of Southern Maine180 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous