Our latest polls for basketball and hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Jan. 11 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Deering
3) Greely
4) Falmouth
5) Waynflete
6) Scarborough
Girls’ basketball
1) Greely
2) Portland
3) South Portland
4) Cheverus
5) Scarborough
6) Freeport
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Scarborough
3) Cheverus
4) Falmouth
5) SP/Freeport/Waynflete
6) Yarmouth
Girls’ hockey
1) Scarborough
2) Cape/SP/Waynflete
3) Cheverus
4) Portland/Deering
5) Yarmouth/Freeport
6) Falmouth
