The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a rule change that would allow for the use of non-binary as a gender marker on birth certificates.

The proposed change would allow parents to select non-binary for their child at birth or allow for the issuance of a new birth certificate later in life to align with gender identity.

It comes after Maine started offering the option in 2018 for non-binary designations on driver’s licenses and identification cards.

A public hearing on the birth certificate proposal is scheduled for March 9 at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Public comments can also be submitted to the Maine CDC through March 20.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: