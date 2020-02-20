The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a rule change that would allow for the use of non-binary as a gender marker on birth certificates.
The proposed change would allow parents to select non-binary for their child at birth or allow for the issuance of a new birth certificate later in life to align with gender identity.
It comes after Maine started offering the option in 2018 for non-binary designations on driver’s licenses and identification cards.
A public hearing on the birth certificate proposal is scheduled for March 9 at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Public comments can also be submitted to the Maine CDC through March 20.
This story will be updated.
