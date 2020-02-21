SACO – George DeGeorge, 72, of Saco, Maine, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at Seal Rock Healthcare with his family at his side following a battle with cancer.George was born April 20, 1947, in New York, N.Y., the son of George and Virginia DeGeorge. George attended St. Dominic’s High School in Oyster Bay before going to Notre Dame University on a baseball scholarship. After playing for two years, George put his sports career and education on hold to enlist to serve his country in Vietnam. George was a specialist in the 300th Military Police Company, a company that received a Meritorious Unit Commendation for its service in the broader Vietnam theater, including the Tet Counteroffensive.On his return, while riding his beloved motorcycle in California, he was lucky enough to encounter a beautiful woman who would go on to be his loving wife of 49 years. George and RoseAnn built their ideal, tranquil life in the country side of Vermont, and later Indiana, before finally settling in Saco.George continued his life of service and proceeded to spend the next three decades as a special education teacher in Vermont and Indiana. Over that career, he encouraged and taught hundreds of special need students a variety of technical skills, the value of hard work, and the confidence to go out into the workforce and build careers for themselves. After retiring, George devoted himself to volunteer work at the Saco Meals Program, prodigious vegetable gardening, and his life long passion of wooden bowl turning.George is survived by his wife, RoseAnn, his four children, John, Alan, Christina, and Sandra, and his 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Paige, Samantha, Charlotte, Campbell, Alice, Cameron, Alyssa, George and Miles who will all miss their adored “Papa George”.A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial was in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To share online condolences please go to www.cotefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to Saco Meals Program,Good Shepherd Parish, Saco, ME.

