WISCASSET –

Jane Callahan Harriman, 70, of Wiscasset and formerly of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born on Dec. 1, 1949 in Terre Haute, Ind. to John P. and Lucille (Peters) Callahan.

Jane was a graduate of Wiley High School in Terre Haute, and then joined the equestrian program at the Virginia Southern Seminary College. After graduation she moved to Maine to teach horseback riding at the Oak Grove-Coburn School in Vassalboro, which closed in the late 1980s.

Jane was the office manager for Bruce Verrill, DMD, in Bath, for over 20 years. She loved taking care of Dr. Verrill’s patients, and truly valued the relationships that she built there.

Jane was an animal lover, through-and-through, and took immense pleasure in her pets. She loved the many horses, dogs and cats (and a few rabbits and hamsters) who were her pets throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening and had a wonderful green thumb. She was known for her loud voice, love of Tab soda, and quick sense of humor. She loved her children and grandchildren and cherished time spent with them.

Jane is survived by her children, Jennifer Ashmore (Arthur) of Lamoine, Jonathan Harriman (Amy) of Elkridge, Md., and Elizabeth Hill (Ryan) of Ellsworth, Iowa; grandchildren, Sarah, Taylor, Amelia, Desmond, Parker and Lucy; brothers, David Callahan (Molly) and Daniel Callahan (Nancy), both of Terre Haute, Ind.; one nephew, John Callahan, and one niece, Grace McManus. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Johnny Callahan.

Visiting hours will be held from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Private burial will take place in Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com

Though Jane loved flowers, she was also very practical. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to your local animal shelter or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or www.jdrf.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous