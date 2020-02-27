SHAPLEIGH – It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Greenhalgh, 33, of Shapleigh, announce her passing of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Amy was born in Sanford, Maine, and was a 2004 graduate of Massabesic High School.

Amy was a well loved bartender for many years, most recently at Applebee’s in Biddeford.

She will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Jada and Isaac Roberge; her mother, Deborah (Duncan) Greenhalgh, father, Paul Greenhalgh, bonus mom, Roxanne; her brother, Steven and wife, Sheri, bonus sister, Randi Pinette and husband, John, as well as bonus brother, Chris Wentworth. Amy was also a very devoted aunt to Grace and Addison Greenhalgh as well as Zander and Kinleigh Pinette.

Amy will be remembered for her amazing personality as well as her ability to light up any room with her contagious laughter and smile. Amy’s family was absolutely the most important to her. She worked tirelessly to make sure that her children wanted for nothing. Spending time together was what was most important to her.

There will be a celebration of Amy’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, located at 580 Main Street in Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either The Autism Society of Maine or National Alliance of Mental Health as both were very important to her.

