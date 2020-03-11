Technology giant Microsoft Corp. has partnered with KinoTek, a software company based in Portland, for the release of its Human Performance Software, a data aggregation platform designed to help coaches, athletes and medical professionals prevent and overcome injuries.

In an agreement valued at over $100,000, the Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft will support KinoTek to accelerate the release date of the company’s beta launch, the companies said Wednesday in a news release.

“With this partnership, Microsoft has not only invested in KinoTek, but helped contribute to the ever-growing tech ecosystem throughout the state of Maine,” said KinoTek co-founder and CEO Justin Hafner in the release. “This strategic partnership is a giant step forward to becoming the industry leader in movement analysis.”

KinoTek, the first winner of the Greenlight Maine Collegiate Challenge, creates real-time data visualizations that capture full-body motion. KinoTek uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create an individualized, objective injury-risk assessment that identifies body segments susceptible to injury in a matter of seconds, rather than the three-day industry standard, the company said.

In 2018, Microsoft launched a program that delivers the technology, market strategy and community benefits needed to catalyze startup success, according to the release. Startups active in the accelerator program are on pace to close more than $1 billion in new sales over the next year alone.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: