Pancakes at Pineland

Pineland Farms celebrates their first annual Maine Maple Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

To kick off the day’s activities, a buffet-style breakfast including pancakes, their own maple syrup, sausage, bacon and home fries will be served at The Market and Welcome Center, 15 Farm View Drive. Seatings start at 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m. The price for kids is $5.99 and for adults $7.99. A limited amount of seats is available, so purchase tickets in advance online at shop.pinelandfarms.org.

Free activities are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a trolley bus ride down to the farm where visitors can take horse-drawn wagon rides, enjoy an ice cream tasting and have their faces painted.

Pineland Farms’ new sugar house will be open to explore along with a maple scavenger hunt to learn more about the sugaring process. Hands-on animal activities will be offered, as well.

Contact The Market at 688-6599 or the Education Department at [email protected] for more information.

Shaker Village workshops

The Shakers are among the leading craftspeople in American history; their legacy includes fine examples of woodworking, textile arts, basket making, metal work, music, gardening, cooking and more. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village gladly welcomes visitors to experience their traditions and they are pleased to feature Shaker-inspired workshops by some of Maine’s best-known instructors and artists.

Read about their line-up offered from May 23 through Oct. 3 at maineshakers.com/workshops. Preregistration is required for all workshop classes. Register online, by phone at 926-4597 or by mail at 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260.

Bicentennial celebration at library

At 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, the New Gloucester Historical Society joins forces with the town’s public library to raise the bicentennial flag at the Town Hall Complex to kick off Maine’s bicentennial celebration.

The Gray-NG High School chorus and band will perform and state legislators Rep. Amy Arata and Sen. Ned Claxton will deliver brief remarks. The ceremony is at the library in front of the porch that faces Town Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Highway department recollections

Members of the public are invited to join New Gloucester Historical Society trustee Phil Blake and curator Tom Blake for a retrospection of the New Gloucester Highway Department at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Blake served as assistant foreman and will share recollections from his 21 years in the department, and Tom will give a slideshow presentation of several historical photos. The talk is at The Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, at the Town Hall Complex. Refreshments will be served.

Public budget hearing

At 7 p.m., Monday, March 16, the public is invited to come to The Meetinghouse and comment on the town’s proposed budget for FY2021. Note that this date was rescheduled from the original date of March 5. The hearing will be televised on local access cable Channel 1302 and will be available as video-on-demand at newgloucester.com.

