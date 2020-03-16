Donna Harmon

Donna Dalton Littlefield Harmon, aka, Mom, Nan, Nanie, and The Other Nanie, died peacefully in her sleep at River Ridge Center in Kennebunk from long-term health issues. She was born on Jan. 7, 1943 in Biddeford, the daughter of Marjorie Ann Joyce of Kennebunk, and Stanley Albra Dalton.

Donna is survived by her five children; Jeff Littlefield and his life partner, Lori Smith, of Kennebunk; Marc Littlefield and his wife, Scottie, of Kennebunk; Kevin Littlefield and his wife, Donna, of Saco; Chris Littlefield of Kennebunk; her daughter Jennifer Farrar and her husband, Tim of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her siblings Deborah Clough of Kennebunk; Kelly Normand and her husband Eric of Pegram, Tennessee; her brother Bruce Givetz and his wife, Jean of Pacific Grove, California; her sister-in-law Carol Dalton of Kennebunk; and her seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Donna was predeceased by her first husband and high school sweetheart, Donald Littlefield; her second husband and love of her life, Raymond Harmon; both her parents; her beloved brother, Dennis Dalton, and her longtime friend, Tony Ross.

Donna lived and worked in Kennebunk her entire life and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1961. She reinvented herself countless times throughout her life, doing anything and everything necessary to take care of her family. Working at local businesses in her earlier years like Bowdoin’s gifts, Nunan’s Lobster Hut or Bradbury’s Market, she was able to put her first husband Donnie, through college.

As a teacher’s aide in Mrs. Myrick’s class at the Park Street School, she was the teacher on the playground who kept everyone in line. Donna also had many jobs in later years, including the Kennebunk Nursing Home, Coastal Decorations, and Kennebunk Town Hall. She always enjoyed working and helping people. While working at the town hall she became a notary which allowed her to give a special gift to one of her great nieces, officiating at her wedding ceremony in August of 2016. That wedding just happened to be the last time she and all of her siblings were at an event together.

Family meant everything to Donna, and she was the glue that held everyone together, always there if you needed advice or just to talk. A very talented and crafty person, she often made many holiday decorations by hand including everyone’s Christmas stockings, Christmas tree skirts, and so much more.

She loved life, and she loved people. Working down at the Port in recent years at a gift shop, she would park her car at the post office and walk to her job, always greeting everyone with a smile and never afraid to stop and chat. She had a lot of struggles in her life and never gave up working hard and finding every way possible to make life good for everyone around her. Even after she retired, one of her favorite things to do was take a daily drive with her beloved dog , Gaffer, around the Port and the beaches, continuing to breathe in the life of the places she knew and loved.

Donna was one the strongest people you’d ever meet. Nothing rattled her; changing jobs, raising four boys, the deaths of two husbands, her own illnesses – she took everything head-on and dealt with it. As she always said, just take one step at a time and get through it, don’t worry about anything until there’s something to worry about. If anyone was ever stressed or scared about anything, talking to her could calm you down and put things in perspective.

She was the oldest of the five siblings and very early on took on the job of second mother; a role she continued her entire life. This was the beginning of the nickname “Mother Hen,” as those who knew her well often called her affectionately. Donna has always held us all together with her love and caring and we know that our memories of her will keep us together even now that she is not physically here with us, her spirit, kindness, and strength will never be far away.

A private service is planned for July.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Village Fund, c/o Friend of RSU 21, 117 Alewive Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043, to help children in need pay for their hot lunches. Checks should be made out to Friend of RSU 21.

