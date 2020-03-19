Marcel Delorge

Marcel Robert Delorge, age 86, died in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Marcel was born July 6, 1933, the only son of the late Alexandre and Lina Delorge. Marcel resided in Saco, Maine and Dunedin, Florida, and most recently split his time with his sons in Billerica, Massachusetts and Graham, North Carolina.

Survivors include: his two sons, Robert and his wife, Debra of Billerica, Massachusetts, and Kenneth and his wife, Claudette of Graham, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Sean Delorge and his wife, Heather of Billerica, Massachusetts, Kyle Delorge and his wife, Jessica of Pepperell, Massachusetts, Justin Delorge of Billerica, Massachusetts, Jeannette Delorge of Graham, North Carolina and Kenneth Delorge and is wife, Tiffany stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia; five great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Lillian, Isla, Tansley and Ethan; three sisters, Cecile Guay of Biddeford, Maine, Claudette Guay of Dayton, Maine and Rachel Guay of Biddeford, Maine.

Marcel was preceded in death by: his wife, Lucille of 56 years; his daughter, Susan; and his sister, Jeannine Belanger of Biddeford, Maine.

Marcel served as a seaman in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, after which he made a career at the Saco Tanning Corporation.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday June 12 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco, Maine. A private burial for family and close friends will take place at 2 p.m. at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road in Springvale, Maine.

In lieu of flower, the family asks that donations may be made to the Waban Projects/Windmill Farm, 5 Dunaway Road, Sanford, ME 04073, who lovingly cared for Marcel and Lucille’s daughter, Susan.

