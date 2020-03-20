Editor’s Note: The Wrap, our weekly Wednesday column of doings in Maine’s food world, is stepping up. For the duration of the coronavirus crisis in Maine, we will be updating the column as often as necessary.

If you admire the people working on the front lines of this pandemic and wish you could do something to help them, you can: You can help feed them.

Local restaurants are participating in a national effort to feed the health care workers, first responders, hourly workers staffing grocery stores and other essential businesses, as well as staff at retirement homes, which have highly vulnerable populations. The program, which started at Penguin Pizza in Boston, is called Feeding the Frontline.

Woodford Food & Beverage on Forest Avenue is believed to be the first local restaurant to join, making a delivery of cheeseburgers Wednesday to the staff at Ocean View at Falmouth, an assisted living facility. The staff at the Barron Center, which provides nursing care for the elderly and disabled, has also been fed. These meals are free to such workers, and paid for in part by community generosity. Sponsor a delivery either calling the restaurant at (207) 200-8503 or buying a gift certificate on the Woodford F&B website – specify that you want it to go to Feeding the Frontline.

Luke’s Lobster has also joined the program, delivering lobster roll kits to hospital workers. To help, call the restaurant at (207) 274-6097 and use your credit card to buy a kit ($30) that includes enough lobster for two lobster rolls. Add a ready-to-eat lobster roll for $15.

Several other Portland-area restaurants hope to sign up for Feeding the Frontlineq1. We’ll list them as they come on board.

Help a fisherman

Since we can’t go out to eat, presumably, more of us are cooking at home. Two Portland businesses that normally sell wholesale have regeared for sales to individuals, as a way to help fishermen who have, at least for now, lost their wholesale accounts.

Gulf of Maine Sashimi usually sells to local restaurants. With many restaurants now shuttered, except for take-out, the seafood company is looking for ways to keep its suppliers – local fishermen – afloat. The company has started selling fillets and whole fish through its website, gulfofmainesashimi.com. You place and pay for an order online, then pick it up at a designated time and location. The three pick-up sites are in Portland, Buxton and Topsham. Consumers can sign up for alerts to find out which species will be available in any given week.

Luke’s Lobster, too, is offering straight to the public its lobster, crab and shrimp for sale by the pound.

They don’t sell toilet paper, but….

A bit of good news for farmers: farmers markets provide essential services, and therefore are exempt from the recent statewide prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry recently informed the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets of the ruling, which is similar to regulations in some other states.

Markets that opt to stay open should take steps to facilitate social distancing and provide hand sanitizer and washing stations for shoppers and vendors, the department cautioned. And food sampling is out. Most of Maine’s winter markets have stayed open so far, relying on such measures as well as pre-bagging vegetables and moving outdoors.

Rain date

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association has canceled, postponed, or switched to remote learning for all of its events scheduled through May 1. An orcharding workshop, a grazing conference, and a workshop on grafting fruit trees have been cancelled. The 2020 Seed Swap and Scion Exchange, a kitchen licensing workshop, a hide tanning workshop, and all Grow Your Own Organic Garden classes have been postponed. Visit the individual event page on the MOFGA website to check on the status of all events. MOFGA offices are now closed to the public, and its staff is working from home.

