A boy, Noah Andrew Russell born to Samuel Chester Russell IV and Felicia Elizabeth Russell (Hart) on March 15, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Catherine and Richard Hart Jr. of West Bath, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Catherine and Samuel Russell III of West Bath, Maine. Great Grandparent, Maria Hart of Bath, Maine. Sibling, Colton Russell.

A boy, Kyle Lawrence Couture born to Matthew Donald and Lindsey Rae Couture (McNeil) on March 16, 2020 of Durham, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Karen and Jeff Violette of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Gloria Couture of Brunswick, Maine. Siblings, Weston and Leo Couture, and Rosa McCausland.

A girl, Evelyn “Eva” Frances Hallowell born to Spencer Theodore Hallowell and Mary Frances McClintock on March 16, 2020 of West Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Frances Soverel of West Bath, Maine, and the late Henry “Scott” McClintock. Paternal Grandparents, Brian and Holly Hallowell of Mt. Vernon, Maine. Great Grandparents, June Hallowell of Bath, Maine, and Nancy Gaudreau of Brunswick, Maine.

A boy, Levi Michael Moser born to Josh and Cara Moser (Babineau) on March 17, 2020 of Topsham, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Stephanie and Adam Gamache of Durham, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Tammy Shiers of Bath, Maine, and Chad Curtis of Bowdoinham, Maine. Great Grandparents, Marion and Stephen White of Bath, Maine. Siblings, Olivia Mixon, Kinsley and Zoe Moser.

