Merit award winner Hannah Martin is a merit award winner in the 32nd Annual Lions International Peace Poster contest. A resident of Falmouth within Maine Lions District 41, she was one 23 merit winners from 600,000 entries from 57 countries. The posters were judged at club, district and multiple district levels before reaching the international level, at which point they were narrowed down to 114 posters. Based on creativity, originality and portrayal of the theme “Journey of Peace,” the Falmouth Lions Club entry was chosen as one of 23 merit award winners.

Hanna, her family and her art teacher, Meg Lovett from Falmouth Middle School, visited the club in early March, when Hanna was presented with the award by Lion Aaron Tufts, District Peace Poster chairman. She will also receive a $100 check for the district prize and a check for $500 from Lions International.

Waynflete wins Maine Science Bowl

An Upper School team from Waynflete outperformed 20 schools to win the the Maine Regional Science Bowl Competition on March 7.

The tournament is a round robin-style STEM trivia competition. Question categories include Earth and space science, biology, chemistry, math, physics and energy.

The team, captained by senior Valerie Geldenhuys, was undefeated through seven rounds, moving the team into the finals. Geldenhuys was supported by team members Andrew Johannen, Selina He, Levi Lilienthal and Henry Wagg. The team defeated last year’s winner, the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, in the semifinal round and went on to defeat Falmouth in the finals.

The two teams that competed were coached by science teachers Carol Titterton and Wendy Curtis.

The team won an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to represent Maine in the National Science Bowl competition, which is scheduled for April 30 to May 4.

