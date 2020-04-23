WINDHAM – David “Henry” MacVane, 86, of Windham, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. He was a lobsterman and co-owner of Widgery Wharf in Portland as well as a registered Maine Guide. He was also somewhat of a local celebrity on the waterfront and often times you would see his smiling face in the newspaper amidst an article about the working waterfront. His love and passion was split between being on the water and hunting in the Maine woods. He started lobstering when he was just 12 years old using an old punt that belonged to his father. After graduating from High School he served his country while in the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning home from the service he married his wife, Patricia who had chased him from the time she was a small girl (he said “she finally caught me”). After spending more than 70 years lobstering he decided to slow down at age 85 and sold his boat “Empty Pockets”. An old salt never really retires, he kept a few traps in his yard and when asked what he was doing with them his response was “I just want to keep a few traps so I can have some lobster to eat”. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia for whom he had deeply missed for the past five years. He leaves behind his two daughters, Colleen Steeves and her husband Bruce and Bonnie Page and her husband David, his four grandchildren, Heather, Crystal, Jasmine and Daija; and his six great-grandchildren, Austyn, Amber, Elissa, Mallory, Malina and Dean, his idol and “brother” Leland Merrill, his brother Earl MacVane and his family and his sister Joan Wood and her family. He also leaves behind all of his friends on the waterfront, at Becky’s Diner and CIA in South Portland of whom he spoke about often as if they were all part of his family too. As he leaves port for the last time he will always remain in our hearts and in the memories of those that he touched along the way.Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, his immediate family will have a private internment. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. His family welcomes the sharing of kind words, condolences, and “Henry stories” at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

