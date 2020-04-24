Allison L. (Dyer) Goodwin, 56, of Wells, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a period of declining health.

She was born Oct. 23, 1963 in Biddeford, the daughter of Bradford and Kathleen (Hanscom) Dyer.

Allison was a graduate of Kennebunk High School after which she and her husband raised their sons in Wells. She ran an in-home daycare for several years and had recently passed a pharmaceutical course.

Allison loved all things outdoors; when her boys were little, they enjoyed camping trips. She was a devoted mother who loved her children. Allison also loved animals, especially horses. She loved going for rides and teaching horseback riding lessons as well.

Allison was predeceased by her father, Bradford C. Dyer, her son, Tyson Goodwin in 2005 and her sister, Joleen Melanson. Surviving are her son, Kyle Goodwin of Wells; her mother and step-father, Kathleen (Hanscom-Dyer) Stevens and Richard (Deke) Stevens of Kennebunk; the father of her children, Christopher Goodwin of Wells; a brother, Bradford Dyer and his wife Diane of Hollis Center; niece Vanessa Nickerson and nephew, Curtis Dyer.

Services will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, ME 03906. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

