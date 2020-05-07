BIDDEFORD — Robert G. St. Ours, 90, of Lewiston went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020, at home.

Born in Biddeford on Sept. 1, 1929, he was the son of William and Adele (Francoeur) St. Ours, he was one of three children. He was educated by the Saint Joseph’s Grammar School and St. Louis High School.

Robert joined the United States Army in 1947, where he served as a Guard at Camp Drake in Japan. He was Honorably Discharged from Fort Lewis as a Staff Sergeant in 1967. He was a decorated solider of the Eighth Division, he received an Occupation Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Korean Service Medal, a Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Service Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster. Robert devoted 20 years of his life to protect and serve the United States of America. He also devoted 12 years to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, here he worked as a woodworker in the shipping department.

Robert was a decorated veteran, but he was also a member of a wide variety of social clubs throughout York County. He was a member of the Biddeford Eagles Aerie 804, the Veterans of Foreign Wars club in South Portland, the Saint Louis Alumni and the Rochambeau Club in Biddeford. He used his time to hone in on his billiards, bowling and card playing skills with friends. He frequently visited the casinos to test out his skills. When he wasn’t at the Social Clubs, he would spend his time travelling. He took advantage of his summer home in Harpswell, where he spent time laughing and fishing with his family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by: his first, wife Yasuko St. Ours; his parents; and his sister, Lorraine Cartier.

Robert married Nancy M. Davis-Lauze in 2000. Robert is survived by: his children, Marcy Hutchinson, her husband John of Auburn and Kevin Lauze, his wife Kelly of Harpswell; and his brother, Joseph St. Ours, his wife Joan of Luray, VA; as well as 5 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Staci and Steve of the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice Center for their incredible care and service during the end of Bob’s life.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that all donations be sent to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice Center so they may continue to provide high quality care to their patients.

