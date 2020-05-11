Lenore B. Stanton 1926 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Lenore B. Stanton of Topsham passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Wednesday April 22, 2020. She was born on Feb. 23, 1926 in Providence R.I. Following World War II, she married first husband, Navy Veteran Robert W. Greene and lived in Warwick, R.I., until moving to Topsfield, Mass. in 1957. She was trained as a heath care professional and worked as a nurse at Hunt Hospital in Danvers, Mass. and then as an occupational therapist at Beverly Hospital, where she met her second husband Edward “Ted” Stanton, also a veteran of World War II. Lenore and Ted moved to Encinitas, Calif. in 1971 where they lived for many years until moving back to New England, settling in Topsham. Lenore volunteered at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick where she logged well over 2,000 hours. Lenore was a member of the Mid Coast Presbyterian church and often frequented the Island Community Church. She was well known for her outgoing personality, sense of humor and was truly loved by all of her family, friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband Ted; sister, Cherry Page; parents, Mabel and Richard Ballard of Encinitas, Calif. She is survived by son, Robert W. Greene Jr. of Rangeley; granddaughter, Kelly E. Greene of Boulder, Colo.; stepsons, Marshall and Keith Stanton of New Hampshire; cousins, Jane and Bill Aldrich of Rhode Island; and niece and nephew, Cherry P. Whitteker and Richard Page, both of California. Please check the website and Facebook page of the Mid Coast Presbyterian Church in Topsham for information on memorial services, which will be held at some point in the future. To honor her memory, donations may be made to her favorite charities… the St Joseph’s Indian School, serving children of the Lakota Nation in South Dakota or Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine.

