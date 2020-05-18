It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mary Elizabeth Coughlan (nee Newcomb) on May 15, 2020, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following a brief illness. Mary died peacefully. She was born in Mexico City on June 1, 1932 to Webster Kent and Elizabeth (Beck) Newcomb. She was predeceased by her husband Ian Louis Coughlan on May 26, 1979.

Mary grew up in Montreal and lived there most of her life. Her family summered in Kennebunk Beach for over 50 years. In 2011 she relocated to Kennebunk to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She attended The Study in Montreal and then graduated from St Mary’s in the Mountains (White Mountain School) in Bethlehem New Hampshire, in 1949. She received her BA from McGill University in Montreal in 1954.

Later in life she spent 10 years as the coordinator of volunteers at the Palliative Care Unit at The Royal Victoria Hospital. Her experience as a widow informed this position and it gave her life great meaning.

Mary was an avid traveler, including many ski trips to Europe and the Western United States with her husband, Ian. She also traveled frequently with her mother. With the birth of her first grandchild she traveled to London, one of her favorite destinations, also to Hong Kong and Tokyo.

She was a sports enthusiast and was a long-time member of the Edgcomb Tennis Club in Kennebunk and the Montreal Indoor Club. Up until her final days she continued to watch major tennis tournaments on television. She and her husband owned a ski house in Stowe, Vermont, and enjoyed weekends and holidays there with family and friends. She spoke proudly of her ascending and skiing Tuckerman Ravine while on her honeymoon with husband Ian. She adored dogs, particularly Labradors, and had at least one as a companion throughout her life.

One of Mary’s greatest pleasures was dining out with friends or family and she was even known to sneak the occasional French fry from another plate.

Mary was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her legacy will always be one of fierce love for her four children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Mary is survived by her children, Jerry Coughlan and his wife Stephanie of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and their daughter Lily Coughlan and Jerry’s children Kelley Weaver (Hunter Weaver), Ian Coughlan, Chris Coughlan and Kelley’s daughter Skye Weaver; Suzie Coughlan and her partner Ronnie Sandler of Maynard, Massachusetts, and Easton, New Hampshire; Wendy Coughlan and her partner Bet Dews of North Ferrisburg, Vermont, and their children Soren Dews, Rosa Dews and Nick Coughlan; and Mike Coughlan and his wife Amy Wood of Kennebunk and Mike’s children Hunter Coughlan and Ryan Coughlan. She is also survived by her brother Webster Kent Newcomb and wife Terry of Hamilton, Ontario. Mary was predeceased by brother Eman Beck Newcomb.

Mary will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, a nephew, and friends on both sides of the border.

As per Mary’s wishes, a celebration of her life with family will be held at a later date in Kennebunk Beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Myositis Support and Understanding would be welcome. (https://understandingmyositis.org/.coughlan/).

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mary’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, www.bibbermemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous