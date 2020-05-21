SACO — Sr. Michelle Doyon (Sr. Denise-Francoise), 79, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Manchester, New Hampshire died May 10, 2020.

She was born in Saco, Maine, on Feb. 6, 1941, to Lucien and Simone Anita (Morin) Doyon. She served in the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for over 58 years.

Sr. Michelle taught in elementary schools in Massachusetts and Maine for 18 years. She then pursued a nursing degree and later provided service to the sick and elderly in health centers in Methuen, Massachusetts, and Biddeford and Kennebunk, Maine. She also served on the staff at Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford. She was greatly appreciated for her compassionate service to anyone in need.

The family includes a sister, Denise Doyon; several cousins; and a dear friend, Dr. Sarah Moore.

SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private burial is at the Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson, New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH 03104, or to the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center, 10 Evans Road, Biddeford, ME 04005.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, New Hampshire, is assisting with arrangements. To leave message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com

