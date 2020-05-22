Free meals for seniors

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department is teaming up with area restaurants to provide free meals-to-go for seniors age 65 and older. Every Friday, participating local restaurants will offer curbside pickup that will be available at Windham Town Hall. Reservations should be made by noon Thursday by calling Parks & Rec at 892-1905. Pick-up time is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Early reservation is recommended as these meals often sell out.

Happy trails to you

It’s actually starting to feel like spring and it makes us all want to be outside more often. Here in Windham there are many trails available to explore.

There are nature trails at Deer Hollow on Mount Hunger Road and in Lippman Park, right off of Route 302 behind Sherwin Williams. Another great spot for a hike is Lowell Preserve off Falmouth Road in East Windham. For a nice bike ride visit Mountain Division Trail off Gambo Road. For a look at local wildlife try Otterbrook Wildlife Sanctuary on Rocklinn Drive or take a 1.5-mile walk on an undeveloped rail bed along the Sebago to Sea Trail, whose marker is at 33 Main St. in East Windham.

Remember to be prepared for limited access to public restrooms and water fountains. Share the trail and warn other visitors of your presence as you pass. You may want to bring a bell along with you. Be sure to follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene prior to making your trip to the trail and also observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other people at all times. Stay home if you’re displaying any virus symptoms.

Something fun for the entire family that you can enjoy while you’re out on the trails is the Maine Wildlife Scavenger Hunt. Take the kids out to Lippman Park, Mountain Division Trail and the Lowell Preserve Story Walk. Be on the lookout for Maine Wildlife signs at each location. You’ll have to look carefully. The signs will have pictures of either an animal’s tracks, diet or offspring. Once you’ve found all three signs at each location, use that information to identify the animal and win a prize. The contest runs until May 31. Contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

Display your house number

Especially in these unusual times, it’s important to display your house number in case you have an emergency. All residential and commercial property owners should make sure that street numbers are displayed in a conspicuous location on the front of homes or businesses. Numbers should be at least four inches in size and in a color that contrasts with the color of the structure. If your building is more than 50 feet from the road, numbers should be displayed on a post, fence or mailbox.

Haley Pal can be contacted at haleypal.aol.com.

