SANFORD – Constance (Connie) Trudeau Junkins of Sanford passed away on June 1, 2020 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born in Sanford, Maine on December 3, 1923. The daughter of Narcisse and Dorilla Brousseau Trudeau. Connie graduated from Sanford High School in 1942. Following graduation, she worked at the Goodall Sanford Mills Office until it closed. She retired from CYRO (Evonick) Industries after 26 years as the Payroll/Coordinator.During her retirement, Connie travelled to London, Paris, Rome, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Aruba and many US States.She is predeceased by her first husband, Leo P. Turgeon, her second husband Avery E. Junkins, her son John L. Turgeon and grandson Craig J. Turgeon.She is survived by her son Steven P. Turgeon, his wife Nancy, her step-son Dennis Junkins, three granddaughters, Amy Sevigny and her husband Nathan, Beth Letourneau and her husband Paul, Kathleen Gagnon and her husband Ben and seven great grandchildren, Jack, Sadie, Paige, Sophie, CJ, Cash and Mack. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 4th at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. In keeping with the current covid-19 restrictions we ask that everyone come wearing a cloth face covering and observe proper social distancing of six feet while attending visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with interment following at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

