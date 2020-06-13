EAST WATERBORO – Robert “Bob” Mark Harriman was born on September 20, 1957, and passed away on June 4, 2020. Bob battled cancer for over four years and fought a courageous battle. Many were inspired by his strength right up to the end of his life.Bob spent much of his childhood in East Rochester, N.H., and Alfred, Maine.Bob always had a deep affection for the mountains; even as an adult his most favorite place to be was the White Mountains.Bob was a welder by trade for many years. He worked for businesses in Maine and New Hampshire and later moved to Michigan where he became a welding instructor.He later moved back to New England and worked many years for George West in many capacities of hospitality and farming. Later in life, Bob became active in the recovery community and made some significant changes in his life. He also started to work for Jonathan West and not only thought of him as an employer but as one of his best friends. During this time, Bob met Marie Herdan and their friendship blossomed into a loving relationship for many years. Bob later enjoyed working for JD’s Package Store and Redemption Center in Waterboro as a truck driver.Bob had a loving heart and had so many people that loved him. He had hundreds of friends and was always there to help others. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Elroy and Lillian Harriman as well as his daughter, Jessica Henry.He leaves behind his significant other, Marie Herdan and her children, Innes Herdan and partner Jeremy and her son, Andrew Herdan and his fiance Brianna and their two children. He also leaves behind his brother, Roger Harriman and his wife Eileen as well as his sisters, Elaine Brock and Everdeen Hoffman. He is survived by his children: Robert Harriman Jr. and his fiance Veronica and five grandchildren, Brad Sprague and his wife Theresa, Jason Sprague, Beka-Lynn Zarges-Joy and her children and grandchildren, Lori Murzin and her husband, Billy Murzin and their children and grandchildren and Christine and Cynthia Currier.A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Bob at Jonathan’s in Ogunquit, Maine, on June 21, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.

