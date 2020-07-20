Esther Louise (Bragdon) Rote, 76, died Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020, at her residence following a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Aug. 21, 1943, a daughter of Milton and Margaret (Miles) Bragdon. She grew up locally and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1961.

Esther worked for many years in retail lumber and hardware stores from Connecticut to Maine. She was a strong, independent and private women. She loved the outdoors and loved animals, especially her many beloved dogs and the animals at the Geriatric Farm, which her niece Josephine’s family operated for years.

Geriatric Farm is a refuge for goats and other farm animals that no one wants. Esther enjoyed bird watching and had several bird feeders. In addition to dogs and goats, she enjoyed camping, hiking, sewing, gardening and reading. She was active in the Grange.

Esther is predeceased by her mother Margaret, her father Milton Bragdon, her sister Alice Bragdon, and nephew Timothy Shorey.

She is survived by her children, David Scofield and his wife Elaine, Donna Bedford and her husband Frederick, John Bagshawe, Elizabeth Tatro and her husband Roy; her grandchildren, Jonathon Scofield, Faith Mason, Grace Fugate, Sarah Kemp and Amber Duren and great grandson Timothy Duren. Her nieces, Josephine Hunt and her husband Jack and Erica Brown. Her nephew William Shorey, Jr., and his wife Carol and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were Friday, July 10, 2020, with the funeral service on Saturday at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Please remember to wear a facial mask, and to observe proper social distancing.

Burial will be in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport. Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074; or Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation Department Senior Programs, PO Box 566, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

