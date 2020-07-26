STANDISH – Robert W. Barnes, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on July 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Portland on July 16, 1956, the son of Robert and Christine Thibodeau Barnes.

He was educated in the Bonny Eagle school system and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in Political Science. Robert was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1976 until 1979. He was a building contractor and owned R.W. Barnes Construction.

He studied classical guitar and was lead guitarist in his band, Southern Storm, for many years. In his spare time, he loved to fly fish, hunt, golf and ride motorcycles with his friends, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents of Gorham; his wife, Lynne Roy, his high school sweetheart with whom he reconnected after 38 years; his sons, Eric and Kevin Barnes of Fayetteville, Ark., daughter, Marlane Barnes of Little Rock, Ark. and stepchildren, Nicholas Pinkham and his wife Tracy of Buxton, Stacy Pinkham Rice and her husband Jim of West Burke, Vt., and Darcy Westberry and her husband John of Standish; a brother, Richard Barnes and his wife Becky of Steep Falls; and eight step-grandchildren.

Services will be private amongst family. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton is respectfully handling the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

