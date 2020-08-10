Charles E. Wigglesworth, Jr., 51, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6 in Scarborough. He was born May 27, 1969 in Natick, Massachusetts, to Charles (Ed) Sr. and Mary Ellen (Hayden) Wigglesworth. After graduating Kennebunk High School in 1987 he entered into the carpentry trade with his father and later went on to start his own business in the field.

Charles, better known as “JR,” was known for his humor and gregarious personality. He enjoyed outdoor recreational activities such as snowmobiling and four-wheeling, as well as watching sports and spending time with his friends, family and beloved dog, Bo.

He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Ellen, who passed away in 2017 and survived by his father, Ed, his children Thomas and Alissa Wigglesworth, his sister, Deanne, and her son, Miles, his significant other, Melissa Brown, and many loving friends and family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous