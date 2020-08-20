In Maine, our woods, coast, rivers and trails have long been the backbone of our communities and economies. Mainers know the strength and health of our state depend on the strength and health of our land. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this is truer than ever, as the outdoors has been an important site of healing and connection and our trails and public open spaces are seeing more use than ever. A snapshot of the Eastern Promenade in Portland these days includes families enjoying takeout dinners and distanced outdoor exercise classes. A weekend visit to Lily Bay State Park shows a full campground being enjoyed by many first-time campers. We must protect special places like these for Maine’s well-being.

As the nation faces one of our largest public health and economic crises, Maine can turn to the outdoors for community and economic recovery. Creating new public lands and parks at this time will ensure that all Mainers have access to a place to recharge, exercise, connect with neighbors or even be educated. As our state faces a potential recession, investing in the outdoors can also provide an opportunity for economic recovery. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation economy generates $8.2 billion in consumer spending in Maine, and the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis has found that 6.4 percent of all jobs in Maine come from the outdoor recreation sector. As more people are turning to the outdoors for recreation, this consumer spending will likely continue to increase, as long as Maine can continue to provide public places for people to get outside.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Betsy Cook is Maine state director for the Trust for Public Land, and Shawn Gorman is executive chairman of L.L. Bean.

Thanks to the recent passing of the federal Great American Outdoors Act, we have a unique opportunity to bring millions of federal dollars to Maine to create new public lands and support economic recovery. However, this money will be put to work in Maine only if new funding is available through the Land for Maine’s Future Program to match the federal investment.

In order for the outdoor industry to be a part of Maine’s recovery and prosperity, we must invest in creating new parks and public lands by funding Land for Maine’s Future. For more than 30 years, LMF has protected Maine’s outdoors for all to enjoy. It has allowed for the protection of places like Mt. Blue State Park, Tumbledown Mountain, Higgins Beach or the recently created Bethel Community Forest.

Since its creation in 1987, the program has seen widespread bipartisan support from elected officials and Maine voters. However, funding for the program is nearly depleted and a new bond measure, needed to refill the funding, has not been brought before Maine voters for nearly a decade. We encourage the state of Maine to rise to this occasion and pass a new Land for Maine’s Future bond measure to make our land a part of Maine’s physical, mental and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

