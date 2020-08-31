Mark Richard Haggerty 1954 – 2020 LISBON – On August 7, 2020 in the early afternoon, Mark Richard Haggerty slipped into eternity. Mark was born on June 10, 1954 to the parents of Maurice and Irene Popadak Haggerty. Early in Mark’s life it was revealed that he had a remarkably high IQ which was directed into the music world. His mother started him on the piano, and in a few short years he was a student at Maurice Music Mart. From that studio, Mark blossomed as an accomplished organ player and would headline on numerous occasions at different venues all throughout Maine. He was ahead of his time when it came to music, as he sought permission to add lights and musical synthesizers to his stage performance. Mark would not take no for an answer, and this allowed him to shine on stage. Mark graduated from Lisbon High School in 1972. He continued in his music, picking up singing and the harmonica along the way. He started a few bands and then settled into a lifelong career at Bath Iron Works. With over 37 years of employment, Mark made many friends at the yard. He followed in his father’s footsteps and fell in love with motorcycles early on and had his last Harley right up until the point that he could not drive it anymore. Mark was a “townie” in every sense of the word. He cherished his childhood and lifelong friends which trickled down to his brother’s friends. For years Mark had a passion to serve with the United Bikers of Maine and rose to the rank of President. He was also a member of the American Legion in honor of his father who served in WWII. He was a proud union member of Local 6, a lifelong member of the Slovak Catholic Association (Lower Club) and he was a friend to many in our community. Mark is survived by two stepdaughters, Jacey Deschaine and Ashley St. Pierre; one brother, Tim Haggerty and his wife Cheryl; niece Sarah Haggerty, nephew Jeffrey Haggerty and fiancé Nicole Mailhot, niece Annalise Haggerty Robichaud and husband Cam; and four great-nephews, Jon and Jack Haggerty and Beau and Roman Robichaud. Brother Mark will be missed, but surely not forgotten…. 1 Peter 1: 3-9

