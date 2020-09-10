As you may have heard by now, I have decided after serving eight years in the Legislature, with two terms in the House and most recently two terms in the Senate, to not run for and return for a fifth term.

The current public health pandemic has forced many of us into moments of self-reflection. Opportunities to evaluate the path we are currently on and reconnect with what we truly value and what matters most in our lives.

Looking back, I’ve spent every single year of my twenties running for and serving in the Legislature starting at age 20, being sworn into office just a week before graduating from college, and becoming the youngest lawmaker in the country. Combining that with a term as the first student member on the State Board of Education, appointed by then Governor John Baldacci back in high school, I’ve spent nearly a decade in public office. This is a reflection of my unwavering commitment to our community and our state. That drive to help people will always be with me. It may be packaged differently, but inherently whatever I choose to do next, will reflect my passion for people.

While this decision wasn’t made lightly, it was accelerated by the loss of my private sector job due to COVID-19. Being a part-time legislator has meant trying to cobble together multiple part-time jobs in order to make this work. Not the most secure career path under normal circumstances. The pandemic has made it even tougher. It’s not unlike the challenges so many other Mainers have faced and I consider myself fortunate. There’s a reason most young people don’t run for a State House seat. Unless you are independently wealthy or retired, serving can be near impossible financially. Afterall, who wants to hire anyone who spends six months in Augusta, let alone political leaders? Not many.

I do believe we were able to accomplish much together over my time in office, culminating this past session in monumental progress.

After many years of persistence, I was finally able to pass my top legislative priority; comprehensive campaign finance reform. We moved the needle on money in politics, lobbyist influence, and created a more ethical State House so that your voice is heard over donors, corporations, and special interest groups.

Here is a snapshot of a few of the reforms I’ve championed that have become law: Banned lobbyist contributions to state officials & candidates, closed the revolving door of legislators becoming lobbyists, ended political action committee (PAC) slush funds, enabled Ethics Commission to enforce caucus PAC rules, and banned Clean Election candidates from operating PACs.

Chairing the bipartisan Government Oversight Committee has allowed me to be in the driver’s seat in holding state agencies, department heads, and programs accountable. It’s been the ideal committee assignment and we’ve made an impact ensuring government runs as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Throughout my time in office, I’ve served on various policy committees such as Environment & Natural Resources, Criminal Justice & Public Safety, Taxation, State & Local Government, and Senate Ethics. I founded the Democracy Reform Caucus to focus on issues pertaining to voting rights and electoral initiatives. I founded the Youth Caucus to bring lawmakers under the age of 30 together on both sides of the aisle. In addition, I’ve worked to help implement the adult-use market as the Chair of the Marijuana Policy Commission and worked with Congressional staff on how Federal trade policies are impacting Maine businesses and workers as a Citizen Trade Policy Commissioner.

I’ll cherish all the memories of getting to know so many of you whether it be running into you at one of the countless events in our area or helping you directly on an issue. You have truly made this experience once in a lifetime.

Instead of running for re-election, I plan to empower the next generation of voters through a new civics education organization I’ve recently founded, Maine Democracy Project, will publish a full-length children’s book version of my civics coloring & activity book, The Great Whoopie Pie Debate, and will be working to help retain Democratic majorities in the Legislature. While I don’t have immediate next step plans beyond that, I believe clarity on how I can best be of service and how I can build upon my work in the Legislature will be forthcoming in the weeks and months ahead.

As I’ve always believed, this has been and continues to be your seat, not mine. I will be working for you as your senator through the end of the year, but know that I am always here for you. That will never change. While I’m stepping away from elected office for now, I remain steadfast in my commitment to public service. I am not closing the door on ever running for office again. In fact, I could see myself bringing my service a little close to home with a run for local office in the future.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the honor of representing our area, fighting for our shared values, and lifting up my hometown for so long. This is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter of service.

Justin Chenette is serving his fourth term in the state legislature, currently representing Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Hollis, Limington and Buxton in the Senate. He is the chair of the Government Oversight Committee, co-chair of the Democracy Reform Caucus, a member of the Environment and Natural Resources and Ethics Committees, and serves on the Maine Climate Council’s Coastal & Marine Working Group. He is also a Citizen Trade Policy Commissioner. Outside the Legislature, Justin is the owner of a digital marketing firm, president of the Maine Democracy Project, and is vice president of Saco Main Street. Follow updates at justinchenette.com.

