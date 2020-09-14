James Francis “Jim” Pastorelli II, 100 years young, went home to Heaven on Friday, 4 September 2020, at his residence in Kennebunk after a long and rewarding life. He was born at home in Chestnut Hill, Newton, Massachusetts, on 22 August 1920, a son of John Victor Pastorelli, Sr. and Geraldine Agnes (Barry) Pastorelli. He grew up in the Newton area and graduated from Boston College High School in 1938.

A veteran of World War II, Jim proudly served as an enlisted soldier in the United States Army. As part of the 71st Infantry Division, 14th Infantry Regiment and finally with the 3rd Military Government Regiment, he fought in France, Germany, and Austria in the European Theater of Operations, rising to the rank of Sergeant.

For his exemplary service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal w/two Bronze stars, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. Following the cessation of hostilities, he served as an NCO Administrator of the Military Government Detachment G235 in Rosenheim, Germany, and served as a German interpreter, returning home in March of 1946.

Following his discharge from the Army. Jim attended Boston College. In 1948, he married the love of his life, Vernita Mary Macdonald from PEI, Canada. They enjoyed 61 wonderful and blessed years together until her death in 2010.

Beginning in 1950, Jim started a lifelong career in the auto industry and worked for several automobile manufacturers and dealerships in the Boston and Brookline areas until 1968, when he moved his family to Kennebunk. He established and operated Coastal VW in Saco, and then added a Subaru dealership in 1976. He ran both dealerships until 1982, when he retired and sold the businesses.

Jim was a devout Catholic, serving his Lord in several ministries. He was both a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk for over 50 years. Jim was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 12033 in Kennebunk.

He was a former member and past president of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club, former board member of the Kiwanis Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and a former member of the Maine National Automobile Dealers Association. In his free time, he enjoyed reading and collecting stamps, a hobby which he enjoyed since 1932.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, Vernita, his son, David L. Pastorelli, his brother, John Victor Pastorelli, Jr., and his sister, Geraldine A. Gable.

Survivors include four sons, John R. “Rick” Pastorelli, James K. “Jimmy” Pastorelli of Kennebunk, Robert M. “Bob” Pastorelli, and Thomas F. “Tom” Pastorelli and his wife Eileen, Daughter -in-law Anna Pastorelli, his five loving grandchildren Min, Michael, Bobby, Cassandra and Andrew Pastorelli; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Michael Festino, his physician for nearly 50 years, the nurses and assistants of Hospice of Southern Maine, and the staff/caregivers of Comfort Keepers of Scarborough, who took loving care of Jim these last few months.

Visiting hours will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha’s Church, Kennebunk. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk, where he will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Friends of Hope Cemetery & Woods, P.O Box 1550, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

