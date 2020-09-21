I am a lifelong Mainer and Republican who has always voted for Susan Collins. But she has changed and I cannot vote for her again.

That she has fundamentally changed was demonstrated again recently by her refusal in the first debate (and on several other occasions) to answer the question of whether she will vote for President Trump in November. Her excuse is that voters are not interested in whether she will vote for Donald Trump.

How things have changed. In August of 2016, the senator voluntarily announced to the world in the Washington Post: “I will not be voting for Donald Trump for president.” She stated that Mr. Trump is “unworthy of being our president”; cited his “unsuitability for office”; stated that he “lacks the temperament, self-discipline and judgment required to be president.” She further stated: “Regrettably, his essential character appears to be fixed, and he seems incapable of change or growth.”

I was very pleased with the Senator’s 2016 announcement that she would not vote for Mr. Trump. I agreed with her assessment of him, which is consistent with my values. Obviously, something has changed. Our sitting United States Sen.r Susan Collins now refuses to tell us whether she will vote for a person whom she has found to be “unworthy” and “unsuitable” to be President. Susan Collins no longer demonstrates the character, courage or values that I expect from my senator.

Jim Good,

Yarmouth

