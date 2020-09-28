Pumpkin Patch Trolley

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Through Oct. 11. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport; $14, $12 for 60-plus, $11.50 for ages 6-16, $7 for ages 3-5 , $2 for 2 and under. seashoretrolleymuseum.org

The 22nd annual pumpkin patch trolley is happening over the next two weekends. You and your kids can ride on an antique trolley to the museum’s pumpkin patch where you’ll select pumpkins to take home. Upon arrival back at the visitor’s center, you can paint your chosen gourd and partake in COVID-safe activities including craft-in-a-bag, a cookie walk, a photo scavenger hunt and visits to the museum’s outdoor exhibits and displays. If hunger pangs hit, lunch will be available for purchase from Texas Grace Kitchen. Carve out some time!

‘Ghostbusters’

7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, $15 per car. eventbrite.com

We’ve got an important question for you: If there’s something strange, in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?

That’s right, movie lovers, the 1984 classic starring Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis is back on the big screen this weekend in Westbrook. You probably won’t get slimed inside your car but be careful not to cross streams, it would be bad. Also, be sure to sing right along with Ray Parker, Jr., as he belts out one of the most iconic movie songs ever recorded. I ain’t afraid of no ghost! Are you?

Virtual Slumber Party

Saturday. Your house, $10 minimum suggested donation. On Facebook or mightycause.com.

Furniture Friends provides donated furniture to people in need throughout Greater Portland, and on Saturday night, they’re asking you for a little help by way of sleeping on the floor instead of your bed. Dig into your own wallet and hit up your friends and colleagues for donations, then get ready to camp out on your floor. Every hundred dollars raised helps provide a bed to someone who needs one. Have fun with this while also helping support a good cause without the support of a mattress. It’s just one night. You can do this.

Virtual ‘Early Evening Show’

7 p.m. Saturday. Online, $15 to $100 (per household). eventbrite.com

Find a comfortable spot, prep some snacks and drinks, and then settle in for a lively night of virtual entertainment in the form of Mike Miclon’s late-night talk show spoof, “The Early Evening Show,” presented by Gardiner venue Johnson Hall. Packed with comedy, music and plenty of improv, Miclon aims to please along with his cast of physical comedian Jason Tardy, jugglers Shane and Collin Miclon and folk duo Oren Robinson and April Reed-Cox. You’ll also be dazzled by Fritz Grobe, who is the guy responsible for the Diet Coke and Mentos experiment, along with other guests via satellite. Choose your ticket price and know that it’s supporting Johnson Hall’s mission to promote, create and inspire artistic excellence through the presentation of world-class entertainment and professional performing arts education and to drive cultural and economic growth for our community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: