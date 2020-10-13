WINDHAM- Stephen F. Scribner, 76, passed away on October 7, 2020 at his home.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Public visitation will be held on Saturday Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. – 12 noon, at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A private family service will be held prior to the visitation at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, distancing, and masks.

