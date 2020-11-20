SCARBOROUGH – Carrol Eugene Trufant, 86, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 in “Hospice Care” at “Gosnell House” in Scarborough. He was born in North Yarmouth to Charles and Gladys Moore Trufant on August 18, 1934.

Carroll married Dorothy Olds in Elliot, Maine on April 28, 1956. They had three children, Lynne Carol Trufant, Ronald Sky Tyler Trufant and Robert Wagner Trufant.

Granddaughter, Courtney Lee Trufant, entered their lives on Halloween 1995 and Carroll was putty in her hands from day one, and was so very proud of her and her accomplishments.

Corroll worked for “Sears” in the ’50s, Sealtest Ice Cream in the ’60s, Hood Ice Cream in the ’70s and then retired from H.P. Hood Milk after 32 years at the Portland plant.

Carroll loved all outdoor sports and swimming at the YMCA in Freeport. He loved going to the Red Sox and Sea Dogs games and the many cruises they had taken.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 64 years; his sister, Frances Lieto, his sister, Betty Lou Stanhope and her husband Philip Stanhope, his brother-in-law, Fred Olds and his wife Jean and sister-in-law, Joan Olds.

Carroll was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Gladys Trufant; brother, Lloyd and wife Jean, brother, Earl and wife Ruth, and brother, Ronald and wife Mary.

At Carrols request there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a hospice or animal shelter of your choice.

