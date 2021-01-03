BATH — Bath continued its tradition of ringing in the new year at noon on New Year’s Eve under stark modifications — no gathering to watch, no countdown, no caroling — to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Bath’s bell was cast in 1802 by the Boston-based foundry Paul Revere and Son, 27 years after Revere took the midnight ride for which he is known. Dozens of Bath residents pitched in to raise $491 to pay for the bell.

In 1803, it was hung in the spire of North Church, Bath’s meeting house on the corner of High and Centre streets. After bouncing around various Bath churches, the city purchased the bell in 1929 and it was moved to the belfry of city hall.

Years ago, the bell was used to announce the time, deaths, religious services and emergencies. Today, the bell is seldom used, save for special occasions like New Year’s Eve.

Bath’s citizen of the year, Stephen August, accompanied by his family, rang the Revere bell atop the tower at city hall.

“I’m very excited to be able to ring the bell and touch that part of Bath’s history,” August said.

August was named Bath Citizen of the Year in September for his contributions as a board member for the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, Patten Free Library and Regional School Unit 1.

Each year Main Street Bath, in partnership with the city, organizes a gathering outside city hall to count down the bell ringing then sing “Auld Lang Syne.” There was no crowd to sing this year due to the pandemic.

Although the city discouraged gathering to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, Lindsey Goudreau, Bath’s marketing and communication specialist, said city leaders felt it was important to ring the historic bell “to bookmark the end of a year that has been challenging and sorrowful for so many with a nice gesture to welcome the new year.”

