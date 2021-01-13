Patten Free Library is adding a variety of online programs that are free and open to the public. The programs are free and open to all, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. with the first presentation in the new monthly “Armchair Traveler” Series.

Dan and Linda Wood will share photos and commentary on the nature and culture of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the library will host a ZOOM discussion of books and movies about this region in Southern Africa. Participants can attend either or both sessions.

On Feb. 17, the Armchair Traveler Series will continue with Ed Webster’s travelogue on Antarctica. On March 17, Peter Robbins will share photos and details of his bicycle journey on the Silk Road from China to Italy. These presentations will also be followed a week later by book/movie discussions.

The library has a new movie discussion group, led by Patten patron, Bath resident and movie aficionado Al Fick. He has put together a movie series called “Wonder Woman.” The list includes four classic movies with strong female leads. Participants will watch the movies in advance of weekly discussion group meetings on Thursdays in February.

The movie selections and discussion dates are: “His Girl Friday,” Feb. 4; “Ball of Fire,” Feb. 11; “Pinky,” Feb. 18; “Maudie,” Feb. 25. The online gatherings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will last about an hour.

There will be an informational ZOOM meeting about the movie program on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. To get on the email list for this meeting link and other program updates and invitations, contact Roberta Jordan, outreach and instruction librarian, at [email protected]

“We hope these programs complement the annual Town History Series, which begins this Saturday and is always extremely popular,” said Jordan. “We’re trying hard to create many opportunities for escape and connection. We hope these two programs provide just that for our patrons.”

Visit patten.lib.me.us for more information.

