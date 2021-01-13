Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a knife assault last month at the intersection of Middle and North streets in Bath.

Ghaith Malkawi, 35, of Bath allegedly randomly attacked a 72-year-old man in the street on Dec. 30, according to police.

Police say they used a taser to take Malkawi into protective custody. He was then hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

Following an investigation, police arrested Malkawi in Brunswick Wednesday morning and charged him with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Additionally, Malkawi was charged with assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct, Class D misdemeanors punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Malkawi was also charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, a Class E misdemeanor punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

Malkawi was brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Bail was set at $1,000 cash.

“We are thankful for the public’s assistance in concluding this investigation and want to reiterate our concern for people suffering from mental health crises, which are an ever‐present issue law

enforcement deals with,” Deputy Chief Andrew Booth said in a written statement.

