Michael A. Dickey 1959 – 2021 RICHMOND – Michael A. Dickey, 61, of Richmond, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. He was born on Feb. 18, 1959 in Oceanside, Calif., a son of the late Howard A. and Margret E. (Linnekin) Dickey. Raised in Richmond, he graduated from Richmond High School with the Class of 1978. He went on to work at Bath Iron Works in Bath Maine for many years. Michael was a Member of M.O.A.C. and the Internal Association of Machinists. He was talented in many areas and very creative. He enjoyed boating, kayaking, jewelry making, motorcycle riding, antique cars, building and creating items of different types of media, but his greatest joy was spending time with family. Surviving family members include his daughter, Megan J. Dickey, her partner Chris A. Robleto and their son, Odin H. Robleto all of Forest Knolls, Calif.; two brothers, Richard Dickey and his wife Susan of Richmond and Charles Ware and his wife Elizabeth of Lewiston; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother, Dennis Dickey. All services will be private. Arrangements are by Direct Cremation of the Seacoast in Hampton, NH. An online guestbook is available at http://www.DirectCremationSeacoast.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to helphopelive.org for the Christian Dickey campaign .

