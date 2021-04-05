Friends of Merrymeeting Bay will host an online lecture, The Native Fish Coalition: Protecting, Preserving & Restoring Native Fish, on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The talk will feature Emily Bastian and Bob Mallard, national vice-chairperson and executive director, respectively, of the Native Fish Coalition. The coalition is an organization, mostly made up of fly fishers, who seek to conserve indigenous or historically present fish occurring naturally in specific waters.

Bastian is a founding member of the coalition and has served in the national organization and Maine chapter. She works in the Hunting and Fishing department at LL Bean, the first woman to hold the position of the department lead. Bastian is a registered Maine guide and has fly fished since she was eight years old.

Mallard has fly fished for over 40 years. He is a former fly shop owner and a Registered Maine Guide. He is a blogger, writer, author, fly designer, native fish advocate, and the publisher, Northeast Regional Editor and a regular contributor to Fly Fish America magazine.

Visit fomb.org for more information and to register.

