CUMBERLAND — Camdyn Johnson tossed a two-hit complete game shutout as the Morse softball team beat Greely 4-0 in a Class B South game Monday afternoon.

Johnson struck out 10 and walked five batters for the Shipbuilders (5-4). Morse scored two unearned runs in the first, then added two more in the fourth from a Haley Jackson two-run single.

Lily Rawnsley took the loss for the Rangers (3-4), allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out four and allowing just four hits.

BRUNSWICK 12, YARMOUTH 0, 6 innings: Ellie Sullivan allowed three hits and the Dragons (7-2) beat the Clippers (0-7) in six innings.

Gabby Swain paced the offense with two hits for the Dragons, who had 16 walks 10 stolen bases.

BASEBALL

GREELY 7, MORSE 0: Brady Nolin tossed six shutout innings and struck out 10 to lead the Rangers (5-2) past the Shipbuilders (3-5) in Cumberland.

Cooper Nelesk paced the Greely offense with two hits three RBI and two runs scored. Liam Sheff added two RBI for the Rangers.

Brenton Cahill took the loss for Morse, allowing seven runs on seven hits in five innings. Ty Knowlton and Gabe Aucoin had two hits apiece.

