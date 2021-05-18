Patricia Ann Leclerc 1948 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Patricia Ann (Viel) Leclerc, 72, died May 14, 2021, at her home in Topsham. She was born in Keegan, Maine, on July 16, 1948, the daughter of Edmund J. and Ruth (Mazerolle) Viel. Pat attended Van Buren schools, and eventually Brunswick High School where she graduated in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, David L. Leclerc, in Brunswick on July 8, 1967. They raised their family in Topsham, where they owned and operated Leclerc and Son service station for many years. Pat also worked as a hairdresser, worked for MSAD 75, and other various jobs over the years. Pat was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family, especially at their summer camp on Pleasant Pond. She always loved a good game of cards, enjoyed many trips and social events with the Saint John’s Dance Committee, as well as their Atlantic Federal Credit Union “family” over the years. Patricia was predeceased by a son, Jonathan, in 1976, her mother in 1997, and her father in 2013. She leaves behind David, her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, a son, David of Bethel, a son, Christopher and his wife Beth of Topsham, a son, Corey and his wife Cindy of Socorro, New Mexico, and five grandchildren, Dana, Grace, Lauren, Colin, and Ethan. Pat also leaves behind her sister Donna Walsh and husband Neil of Topsham, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family whom she loved dearly. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 24, from 1-3 p.m., at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home in Brunswick. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held later this summer. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to your local area food bank.

